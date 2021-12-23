Ask the Expert
Turning Unseasonably Warm
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frosty to fine with tons of sunshine. Patchy frost for the start of Christmas Eve warms to near 70 with full sunshine. We warm even more for Christmas. Patchy fog will be possible in the mornings. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s and lows climb well into the 50s. Unseasonable warmth takes over next week. Highs flirt with 80 degrees and lows reach the 60s. Slight rain chances appear as well.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

