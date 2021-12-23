Federal grant to add berth at Georgia’s Port of Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to boost efficiency at a busy Georgia port.

It’s part of more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports that were announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to address America’s clogged supply chain.

The money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states.

On of those projects is a new berth at the Port of Brunswick, funded by a $14.6 million grant from the Transportation Department.

The “roll-on/roll-off” berth will be at the port’s Colonel’s Island Auto Terminal in Glynn County.

One of the busiest ports in the nation and a dedicated roll-on/roll-off facility, it now operates with three berths. A fourth berth is expected to cut vessel turn times in the port area and time for ships waiting for berths to become vacant. This means ships will arrive and depart faster with fewer overall vessel exhaust emissions in the region, improving air quality.

The Brunswick grant was announced Thursday by Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

