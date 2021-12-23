Editorial: Tis the season of hope

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we near the end of another year, we typically reflect on what all has transpired in our lives throughout the year.

It has been a very difficult year for many, making it hard to truly reflect and enjoy this Christmas season.

But one word has continually come to my mind over this Christmas season, and that word is hope.

As we enter 2022, there is a promise of hope in the true meaning of Christmas.

It’s not some fable story we share or creative myth that has been passed down and exaggerated over the years.

Christmas is so, so much more than that — it is an awesome story of hope.

As it is written in Hebrews 10:23, it reminds us to hold fast, hold tight, without wavering to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.

In 2022, there is hope for a better day and the truth of Christmas is certainly something to hope for.

I want to thank you all for allowing us to be a part of your lives this year. And possibly, we shared a word hope for you along the way.

From my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.