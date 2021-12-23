Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Editorial: Tis the season of hope

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.(WALB)
By Bruce Austin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we near the end of another year, we typically reflect on what all has transpired in our lives throughout the year.

It has been a very difficult year for many, making it hard to truly reflect and enjoy this Christmas season.

But one word has continually come to my mind over this Christmas season, and that word is hope.

As we enter 2022, there is a promise of hope in the true meaning of Christmas.

It’s not some fable story we share or creative myth that has been passed down and exaggerated over the years.

Christmas is so, so much more than that — it is an awesome story of hope.

As it is written in Hebrews 10:23, it reminds us to hold fast, hold tight, without wavering to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.

In 2022, there is hope for a better day and the truth of Christmas is certainly something to hope for.

I want to thank you all for allowing us to be a part of your lives this year. And possibly, we shared a word hope for you along the way.

From my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust
Devontay Green was convicted in connection to a 2018 shooting death in Tifton.
Man convicted in 2018 Tifton shooting death

Latest News

Early County Sheriff's Office hosts 9th annual toy drive.
Early County Sheriff’s Office hosted ninth annual inmate toy drive
WALB
South Georgia holiday travelers face omicron variant
WALB
Dr. Kathy Hudson Breaks Down The Covid-19 Booster Shot
WALB
Man convicted in 2018 Tifton shooting death