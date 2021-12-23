Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. EMS talks holiday safety

Drug overdoses, domestic violence calls and car crashes are just some of the things Dougherty...
Drug overdoses, domestic violence calls and car crashes are just some of the things Dougherty County EMS sees a spike of over the holidays.
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While many families get a break from work over the holidays, first responders are always on standby. Dougherty County EMS is no exception.

Drug overdoses, domestic violence calls and car crashes are just some of the things Dougherty County EMS sees a spike of over the holidays.

Director Sam Allen said they see a spike because some people feel lonely this time of year.

He said some then turn to alcohol, street drugs or taking their own life.

“If you’re having problems and you can’t get help, call 911. We’ll get someone there, we’ll get you to the right people that can take care of you during the holidays,” said Allen.

Sam Allen is the Dougherty County EMS director.
Sam Allen is the Dougherty County EMS director.(WALB)

They are still responding to COVID-19 calls.

Although it’s not like last year during Christmas, they want to remind people to practice COVID-19 protocols.

“We are lower than last year. Not as low as I would like to see. We’re trying to lower these numbers so that January, we don’t overfill the hospital like we did last year. That was a terrible event,” said Allen.

Some other calls they get involve kids and new Christmas toys like bikes, dirt bikes, and ATVs.

“We want to encourage everybody not to play out in the street. Stay in the yard because cars passing by can’t see them and we don’t want any injuries related to that,” said Allen.

He wants to remind everyone to drink in moderation over the holidays and ask for help if needed.

