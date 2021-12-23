Car accident slowing traffic on Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car accident on Westover Boulevard is impacting traffic.

Albany dispatch said an accident with possible injuries happened in the 1200 block of Westover, near Sams Club.

Traffic is moving slow.

Police said a driver pulled out in front of an SUV going west on Westover Drive.

The SUV hit the car on the driver’s side. Witnesses said first responders used the jaws of life to get the driver of the car out. Police said that driver was hospitalized and cited in the crash.

WALB is working to learn more.

