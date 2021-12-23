Ask the Expert
Arrest warrant issued in Ga. triple slaying that claimed golf pro

Gene Siller
Gene Siller(WRDW)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man named Justin Caleb Pruitt in connection with the triple murder at Pinetree Country Club near Kennesaw State University on July 3.

Those murdered included golf course manager and golf pro Gene Siller, 46; Paul Pierson, 76; and Henry Valdez, 46.

Siller was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the 10th hole. Pierson and Valdez were found shot to death in the bed of white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck that had been driven onto the green of the private course.

Cobb County’s Police Chief Tim Cox said at the time of the murders that 23-year-old Bryan Anthony Roden was the “lone killer” in the triple murder.

EARLIER | Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

It is believed that Pruitt helped Rhoden kidnap Pierson and Valdez and bind them with duct tape and zip ties before driving them to the country club.

Hours after the murders, Rhoden was arrested for DUI by the Chamblee Police Department. He also provided false identification and had a fake license plate, according to police.

However, it wasn’t until several days later that he was linked to the murders on the golf course.

Rhoden’s connection to Pierson and Valdez is unknown. It is believed that Siller was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rhoden graduated Campbell High School in 2015 and attended Georgia State University. In 2016, he reportedly got into a shootout with two teenagers over a marijuana deal and was shot in the chest. He was never charged in that case and the record was sealed.

Rhoden also had several other run-ins with the law, including being arrested in August 2020 after a high-speed chase in Indiana.

