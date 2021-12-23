Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property...
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property damage incident.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police need the community’s help identifying a man, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Police said the suspect is involved in criminal damage to property at BP Food Stores on the 2300 block of Dawson Road.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help identifying the suspect in the still photos. The suspect...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest
Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

Latest News

QuickVue rapid tests are available at CVS.
Rapid self-COVID tests in high demand before holidays
WALB
Rapid self-COVID tests in high demand before the holidays
WALB
GSP encourages safety behind the wheel during holidays
WALB
Coffee Region Medical Center's Caregivers and Staff Give Back to the Community
WALB
Homemade Stockings and Hats made for Holiday Babies