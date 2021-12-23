Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police need the community’s help identifying a man, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
Police said the suspect is involved in criminal damage to property at BP Food Stores on the 2300 block of Dawson Road.
If anyone has information, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
