Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a person of interest in connection to the homicide of Keith Williams.

Williams was fatally shot at his home in the 100 block of North Harding Street on Dec. 1.

Police are looking for Brian Rashad Thomas, 20. Thomas is six feet and weighs around 153 pounds.

If you have information or know the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

