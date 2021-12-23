Ask the Expert
Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case

Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest
Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a person of interest in connection to the homicide of Keith Williams.

Williams was fatally shot at his home in the 100 block of North Harding Street on Dec. 1.

Police are looking for Brian Rashad Thomas, 20. Thomas is six feet and weighs around 153 pounds.

If you have information or know the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

