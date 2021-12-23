Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma

Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic film “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Authorities say Ratray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust
Devontay Green was convicted in connection to a 2018 shooting death in Tifton.
Man convicted in 2018 Tifton shooting death

Latest News

A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias’ little...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash