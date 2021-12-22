Ask the Expert
Winter’s chill until the holiday weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter is here SGA! It arrived on a cold and rainy note. Overnight showers taper off, clouds clear as temperatures drop into the 30s. Much nicer with wall to wall sunshine and not as chilly with highs upper 50s around 60 tomorrow.

Following even colder as low fall to and slightly below freezing Thursday morning then seasonably cool low 60s through the afternoon. After that a big warm-up kicks in and extends through the holiday weekend. Dry but not feeling like winter or the holidays as temperatures rise about 10-15° above average Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Morning lows go from the cold 30s to mild mid 50s. Highs rise from the low 70s Friday to upper 70s on Christmas Day.

The unseasonably warm air holds with very dry conditions into next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

