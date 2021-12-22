Turner Co. residents excited for new jobs coming

SYCAMORE, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents feel hundreds of new jobs are needed. This comes after door manufacturing plant Steves & Sons announced they are bringing 200 jobs to the county.

The plant will be in Sycamore in the old Gray Distribution Warehouse.

Albert Shepard, Jr. has worked in Turner County all his life and is now retired. Shepard said people used to commute from Turner County for work every day.

“It’s true. They go out of town to Tifton, Albany, Cordele, different places to work,” Shepard said.

Shepard said these jobs will improve the quality of life in Turner County, especially for those with families.

“Because we really do need the jobs and the people would cut down on gasoline and stop traveling and the mothers would get the chance to stay home with their kids. Be home with the kids at night,” said Shepard.

Renovations are underway at the old Gray Distribution Center.

Ashley Miller is the executive director of the Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce. (WALB)

“Jan. 1, I would say. They’re remodeling now like immediately. They are hoping to be up and start production by mid-February,” said Ashley Miller, executive director of the Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce.

This new addition of jobs means a lot to the county of over 9,000 people.

“Turner County is growing. We had a positive census this year. You know a lot of our rural communities are struggling to keep people and to keep population. And I think it really speaks to how much Turner County is fighting the good fight for Turner County to not only keep our population but increase it,” said Miller.

“It will be a great asset to the county because the jobs are needed. If the people go to work,” said Shepard.

If you are looking for a job with Steve’s and Sons, click here to find out which jobs will be available after renovations are complete in the new year.

