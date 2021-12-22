Phoebe takes first step in major construction projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction projects years in the making for Phoebe Putney Health System are taking the first steps, according to a release from the hospital system.

On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission approved closing part of W. 4th Ave. permanently. The hospital system said this will “make way for the projects that would include a new emergency and trauma center, a new neonatal intensive care unit and an additional critical care unit.”

Phoebe said the closure will not affect property owners in the area and will have minimal impacts on traffic flow.

“We are grateful to city commissioners for their unanimous vote that paves the way for this plan, which we believe is vital to our community’s health, wellbeing and growth. We are committed to working closely with city leaders and planners as we move forward with the projects, and we look forward to the opportunity to share more details with our community soon,” said Joe Austin, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO.

Phoebe said its main campus’ board of directors can “move forward with a vote on the projects, followed by applications to the Georgia Department of Community Health for certificate of need approvals.”

Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said the projects are a “major advancement” toward fulfilling the “Phoebe Focus.” The hospital system announced Phoebe Focus in August 2019.

“As part of our Phoebe Focus strategic plan, we pledged a $250 million investment in new facilities, services and technology to elevate the healthcare available to the people of southwest Georgia,” Steiner said. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays, but it did not lessen our commitment to the communities we have the privilege of serving. Despite the many challenges we have had to overcome throughout our COVID fight, we have continued to plan for the future, and we have made great progress on many of our Phoebe Focus initiatives.”

The Phoebe Focus initiatives include:

Achieving the goal of ensuring all inpatients in all Phoebe hospitals are cared for in private rooms

Opening a new urgent care clinic in Lee County

Putting two mobile wellness clinics on the roads

Moving Phoebe Dermatology and Plastic Surgery to an expanded, stand-alone facility

Beginning a project to significantly expand and upgrade Phoebe Orthopaedics

Reopening Phoebe Obstetrics and Gynecology of Americus

Signing a new clinical affiliation agreement with Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to expand access to pediatric specialty care

“We’re extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish since we announced our Phoebe Focus initiative, despite all we have faced through the COVID crisis. Everything we are doing is focused on our patients and improving the level of care and service we provide them, and we are excited about what is to come in the future,” Steiner said.

