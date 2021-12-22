Man convicted in 2018 Tifton shooting death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted Tuesday for murder in connection to a 2018 armed robbery turned shooting death, according to the Tifton Judicial Circuit.

Devontay Green, 30, was found guilty of malice and felony murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Zeni Marie Travis was killed in May 2018. She was killed during an armed robbery in a cab that she was a passenger in. (Albritton Funeral Directors)

The trial spanned three weeks.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.

