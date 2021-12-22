Gov. Brian Kemp backs Juneteenth as Georgia state holiday

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees.

Lawmakers are likely to consider it after they convene in January.

President Joe Biden signed a law earlier this year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The holiday marks when some enslaved Black people in Texas became among the last in Confederacy to learn they were free.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)