Gov. Brian Kemp backs Juneteenth as Georgia state holiday

Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees. (Source: WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees.

Lawmakers are likely to consider it after they convene in January.

President Joe Biden signed a law earlier this year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The holiday marks when some enslaved Black people in Texas became among the last in Confederacy to learn they were free.

