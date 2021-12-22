Georgia Gov. Kemp backs Juneteenth as official state holiday

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees.

Lawmakers are likely to consider it after they convene in January.

President Joe Biden signed a law earlier this year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The holiday marks when some enslaved Black people in Texas became among the last in Confederacy to learn they were free.

