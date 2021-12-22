Ga. Patriots youth football team to hold combine in January

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Patriots youth football team is ready to test your child’s physical ability during their skilled combine next month.

It will be held on Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m.-noon on Westover High School’s football field. The combine is for youth ages 6-13.

Pre-registration is free until Jan. 9. There is a $5 entry fee and a $10 fee on the day of the combine.

Awards will also be awarded to the top performers from each group.

For more information and registration, sgapatriots@gmail.com. You can also call Maroskie Jones at (229) 499-1031, Deon Richardson at (229) 291-9591, Sedrick Rowe at (229) 869-4418, or Coach BJ at (770) 652-1341.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.