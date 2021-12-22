Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block...
Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

Latest News

Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict