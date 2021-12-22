Sunshine returns. Colder starts and milder afternoon are expected the rest of the work week. Thursday morning will feature a widespread freeze and frost Christmas Eve morning. We warm on Christmas day into the middle 70s. Unseasonably warm weather dominates the last week od 2021. Highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. It should stay rain free too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

