Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cold to Warm
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine returns. Colder starts and milder afternoon are expected the rest of the work week. Thursday morning will feature a widespread freeze and frost Christmas Eve morning. We warm on Christmas day into the middle 70s. Unseasonably warm weather dominates the last week od 2021. Highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. It should stay rain free too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block...
Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting
Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Winter’s chill until the holiday weekend
Feeling like winter until the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather Tuesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather