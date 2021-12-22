Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft

Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects(Cordele Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for two theft suspects, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Police said on Sunday around 11:25 p.m., two people pulled into the ATM drive-thru of South Georgia Banking Company in the 700 block of South Pecan Street in a stolen pickup truck.

The suspects backed up to the ATM and fixed a chain to the machine and truck. Police said the suspects then pulled the ATM from its base, and they were able to access the cash inside of the ATM.

The stolen truck was found by officers not far from the scene.

Cordele police need the community’s help identifying the two suspects. Detectives from the police department and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to please contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

Press Release December 21, 2021 On December 19, 2021, at approximately 11:25 pm, two suspects pulled into the ATM...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block...
Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting
Turner County
Family-owned door manufacturer to invest $16 million in new Turner Co. facility

Latest News

The plant will be in Sycamore in the old Gray Distribution Warehouse.
Turner Co. residents excited for new jobs coming
WALB
Wrongfully Convicted Man Freed after 23 Years in Prison
WALB
Albany Fire Dept. wants community’s help over holiday season
WALB
Turner County residents feel new jobs are necessary for the area