Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for two theft suspects, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Police said on Sunday around 11:25 p.m., two people pulled into the ATM drive-thru of South Georgia Banking Company in the 700 block of South Pecan Street in a stolen pickup truck.

The suspects backed up to the ATM and fixed a chain to the machine and truck. Police said the suspects then pulled the ATM from its base, and they were able to access the cash inside of the ATM.

The stolen truck was found by officers not far from the scene.

Cordele police need the community’s help identifying the two suspects. Detectives from the police department and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to please contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

