BINGE IT!: The gift of hope shines through this holiday season with ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It’s the Christmas season, my favorite holiday.

Along with exchanging gifts and spreading joyful cheer, one of my favorite things to do at Christmas is spending time with the family while watching holiday movies.

And for the month of December leading up to Christmas Day, Binge It! is spending our time watching everyone’s holiday favorites.

But first, we have a special holiday feature for our latest Binge It! spotlight.

Released on Netflix in November 2021, “A Boy Called Christmas” is a fun holiday adventure that tells the origin story of Santa Claus that’s sure to grab the attention of the whole family.

The film received an 85% approval rating on the Tomatometer with critics saying, “it is warm, entertaining, and unpretentious. Only a true Scrooge could resist.”

I sat down over the weekend and watched the movie with my family, and it was one of the best fantasy-genre holiday films I’ve seen in a while. I believe your family will love it too.

Review:

On Christmas Eve, three siblings are told a Christmas tale by their aunt to keep them entertained but this tale is like none other.

In the tale, Nikolas is a poor boy living in the far north in a cabin with his father. After the death of his mother who called him “Christmas,” Nikolas finds comfort in a magical place his mother told him about named Elfhelm. The magical place is known for being full of elves and spreading good cheer.

Soon he finds a mouse, Miikka. As he tries to teach Miikka how to talk, his father sets off to find Elfhelm along with other hunters, leaving Nikolas with his evil aunt.

After finding a hidden map that confirms Elfhelm’s existence, he runs away from the cabin to find his father to give him the map. The journey is cold, and Nikolas is getting hungry and weak.

Continuing on his journey, he soon comes across a reindeer, Blitzen, in need of help. Nikolas, Blitzen, and Miika continue to Elfhelm.

Once they unexpectedly find what they are looking for, things were not like his mother told him in the tales. They were no longer allowed to be joyful and celebrate Christmas. After being told his father may be involved in Elfhelm’s recent troubles, Nikkolas goes on another wild adventure to help the town any way he could.

Returning successfully, he helped the town realize the good in everyone by showing them how to spread hope around the world. Though he’s only had one toy in his life, he found a way that every child could have a toy to play with, meeting his true destiny in life.

Kim’s Top 3 Favorite Christmas Movies:

1. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

2. Polar Express (HBO Max)

3. The Best Man Holiday (Hulu, Peacock)

Countdown To Christmas:

Starting with 1, reveal a holiday movie recommendation each day until Christmas. You may see your favorite Christmas movie unveil.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! See you in 2022!

