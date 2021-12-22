Advertisement

BINGE IT!: The gift of hope shines through this holiday season with ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Celebrate the season with Binge It!’s holiday movie countdown to Christmas Day
WALB's Digital Content Executive Producer Kim McCullough presents "BINGE IT!"
WALB's Digital Content Executive Producer Kim McCullough presents "BINGE IT!"(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It’s the Christmas season, my favorite holiday.

Along with exchanging gifts and spreading joyful cheer, one of my favorite things to do at Christmas is spending time with the family while watching holiday movies.

And for the month of December leading up to Christmas Day, Binge It! is spending our time watching everyone’s holiday favorites.

But first, we have a special holiday feature for our latest Binge It! spotlight.

Released on Netflix in November 2021, “A Boy Called Christmas” is a fun holiday adventure that tells the origin story of Santa Claus that’s sure to grab the attention of the whole family.

The film received an 85% approval rating on the Tomatometer with critics saying, “it is warm, entertaining, and unpretentious. Only a true Scrooge could resist.”

I sat down over the weekend and watched the movie with my family, and it was one of the best fantasy-genre holiday films I’ve seen in a while. I believe your family will love it too.

Review:

On Christmas Eve, three siblings are told a Christmas tale by their aunt to keep them entertained but this tale is like none other.

In the tale, Nikolas is a poor boy living in the far north in a cabin with his father. After the death of his mother who called him “Christmas,” Nikolas finds comfort in a magical place his mother told him about named Elfhelm. The magical place is known for being full of elves and spreading good cheer.

Soon he finds a mouse, Miikka. As he tries to teach Miikka how to talk, his father sets off to find Elfhelm along with other hunters, leaving Nikolas with his evil aunt.

After finding a hidden map that confirms Elfhelm’s existence, he runs away from the cabin to find his father to give him the map. The journey is cold, and Nikolas is getting hungry and weak.

Continuing on his journey, he soon comes across a reindeer, Blitzen, in need of help. Nikolas, Blitzen, and Miika continue to Elfhelm.

Once they unexpectedly find what they are looking for, things were not like his mother told him in the tales. They were no longer allowed to be joyful and celebrate Christmas. After being told his father may be involved in Elfhelm’s recent troubles, Nikkolas goes on another wild adventure to help the town any way he could.

Returning successfully, he helped the town realize the good in everyone by showing them how to spread hope around the world. Though he’s only had one toy in his life, he found a way that every child could have a toy to play with, meeting his true destiny in life.

Kim’s Top 3 Favorite Christmas Movies:

1. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

2. Polar Express (HBO Max)

3. The Best Man Holiday (Hulu, Peacock)

Countdown To Christmas:

Starting with 1, reveal a holiday movie recommendation each day until Christmas. You may see your favorite Christmas movie unveil.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! See you in 2022!

You can also catch up on previous reviews in the “BINGE IT! with Kim” series below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Binge It

BINGE IT!: Netflix’s ‘Raising Dion’ takes it to the next level with Season 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough
With February being Black History Month, our Binge It! of the Month and our Movie Spotlight! feature amazing performances from mostly Black casts.

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Raising Dion’ takes it to the next level with Season 2

Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST

Entertainment

Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Tiger Rising’ movie

Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST
|
By WALB News Team
South Georgia’s friendliness and roses are hitting the Hollywood silver screen on Friday.

Binge It

BINGE IT!: ‘Cobra Kai’ receives knockout ratings throughout four seasons

Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
|
By Kim McCullough
Bingers, it’s 2022 and I’m excited about all the binge-worthy shows this year will bring.

Entertainment

‘Cobra Kai’ receives knockout ratings throughout four seasons

Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST

Latest News

Noon News

Thursday: Binge It! with Kim takes WALB.com by storm

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST

Binge It

BINGE IT!: What’s your top 3 TV shows?

Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
|
By Kim McCullough
This month, we are not only watching one binge-worthy show, but we are watching them all.

Binge It

BINGE IT!: HBO Max’s ‘Insecure’ finds confidence in its final season

Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST
|
By Kim McCullough
HBO Max’s Insecure paints the picture of how complicated life can be when you’re still figuring everything out. The series mixes love, friendship, and professional life with the modern-day Black experience.

Binge It

BINGE IT!: Celebrating Halloween with America’s favorite boogeymen

Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Kim McCullough
Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees and Candyman share the crown for being the ultimate Halloween villains, killing anyone who crosses their paths during the Halloween season.

Binge It

BINGE IT!: ‘Squid Game’ becomes Netflix’s must-watch drama

Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Kim McCullough
The survival drama aired on Netflix in September and instantly had the world talking about the lengths one would go to just for a large sum of cash.