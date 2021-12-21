Ask the Expert
TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019.
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

