Stacey Abrams details why she wants to run for Governor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stacey Abrams says she has a plan to create more affordable housing in Southwest Georgia. That was just one of the topics Abrams touched on, in a one-on-one interview with WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau.

Abrams says she plans to fight for rural communities and she understands what this community needs because her family grew up in rural communities that face their own set of challenges.

Stacey Abrams says why she wants to run for Governor (WALB)

“I want to invest in educational mobility and economic mobility and help in social mobility. We know that one of the unspoken challenges in southwest Georgia is affordable housing. It’s about having enough housing stalk and having access to that housing. We think about that as an urban issue but that’s a real issue in rural communities,” said Stacey Abrams, candidate for Georgia Governor.

Abrams says she’s also focused on creating new jobs. She believes Medicaid expansion would help with that. She says it’s not only about health care it’s about building a future.

“I know that we can invest in an energy economy that helps create new jobs and new opportunities. And that one of the challenges about crime is that, yes you need to be able to protect communities, but you also cannot be angry at people and punish them because you simply don’t want to do the hard work of building their economic capacity and building their sense of a future,” Abrams.

Abrams says one of her goals is providing access to better opportunities in Georgia’s rural communities.

“Making sure we have access to the kind of training and the kind of opportunities that shouldn’t be cordoned off and only delivered to the right zip code. Because I think every zip code in Georgia deserves the support, every background in Georgia deserves the investment, and everyone regardless of their accesses to power should have an opportunity to thrive,” says Abrams.

Abrams said she’s still committed to stopping voter suppression. And she believes she can win in the next election.

“By combining both. Navigating these laws but also creating enthusiasm and interest by talking about the issues that matter to Georgia, by talking about the plans we have for one Georgia, by investing in that Georgia, I believe we have a pathway to victory,” said Abrams.

Stacey Abrams said the reason she decided to run is because, “Georgians are in pain, they are also on the cusp of opportunity.”

We reached out to Gov. Kemp’s office Monday for a response to some of what Abrams had to say, but I have not heard back yet.

