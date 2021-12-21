Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sixth person dies after house fire in DeKalb County

A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.
A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.(WRDW)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - A sixth person, who was badly injured last week in a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people, has died, according to a family member.

The woman has been identified as Diane Regular, who owned the home that burned Dec. 14.

She suffered second- and third-degree burns and was taken to Grady Hospital, where she passed.

MORE | Firefighters share tips on preventing blazes after 5th victim dies in 2 weeks

Five members had died by the next morning after the fire tore through the home on Janet Lane.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they were met with a resident who said there were people still trapped inside.

Only two made it out unharmed.

At the scene, Octavia Cooper detailed the loss of her loved ones.

“My daughter and my two grandkids and two of my brothers,” Cooper shared tearfully.

Among the dead was her 6-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah Regular.

“My grandbaby, I had to go and ID her. She passed,” Cooper said, also noting the death of another grandchild, 3-year-old Angel Regular.

Other victims included Terryona’s uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Turner County
Family-owned door manufacturer to invest $16 million in new Turner Co. facility
Overturned semi-truck accident in Bainbridge
Bainbridge bypass ramp reopened after overturned semi-truck accident

Latest News

Georgia Department of Education
GaDOE creates electric vehicle career pathway for students
On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr announced the state of Georgia has...
Kemp, Carr files lawsuit challenging Biden’s Head Start mandate
Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust
The Albany Fire Department is asking people to monitor their kitchen over the holidays.
Albany Fire Dept. wants community’s help over holiday season