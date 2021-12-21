Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Bulloch County

One person is dead after a plane crashed in Statesboro.
One person is dead after a plane crashed in Statesboro.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash in Bulloch County two weeks ago.

According to the report, the airplane started spiraling to the left shortly after takeoff.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw the plane dropping from the sky before impact. One witness is a private pilot who said the plane was unusually low and the engine was very loud as the plane rapidly lost altitude.

The report does not give a cause of the crash. There is no date set for the completion of the final report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block...
Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting
Turner County
Family-owned door manufacturer to invest $16 million in new Turner Co. facility

Latest News

The plant will be in Sycamore in the old Gray Distribution Warehouse.
Turner Co. residents excited for new jobs coming
WALB
Wrongfully Convicted Man Freed after 23 Years in Prison
WALB
Albany Fire Dept. wants community’s help over holiday season
WALB
Turner County residents feel new jobs are necessary for the area
WALB
Garden Beds Built for Students to Grow Fresh Produce