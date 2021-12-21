Kemp, Carr files lawsuit challenging Biden’s Head Start mandate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr announced the state of Georgia has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration’s Head Start vaccine and masking mandate.

As enacted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 30, the mandate applies to all programs funded by Head Start, including some programs administrated by Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).

Specifically, it requires all Head Start staff and certain contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 31, 2022, and that masks be worn by all Head Start children 2 and older, effective immediately.

“This is just the latest and most egregious in a growing list of overreaches by this president,” said Kemp. “It is all the more troubling and inexcusable, given this mandate directly impacts and impairs our children. As with our prior lawsuits against the administration’s unwarranted and inappropriate decisions, we will not rest in this fight to protect the rights and choices of Georgia’s families, especially when it comes to our youngest citizens. We will not allow these policies to invade our classrooms, teaching the wrong lessons about the role of government to growing minds.”

“After taking unprecedented action to impose three reckless mandates on our nation’s workforce, the Biden Administration has doubled down on its efforts and is now targeting our state’s youngest learners,” said Carr. “The federal government is attempting to force Georgia families to choose between two equally problematic outcomes – either give up their right to make their own healthcare decisions or risk their child’s education. This unlawful power grab is merely the latest example of a disturbing pattern emerging in this administration, and we will continue to fight back to protect our state and our citizens.”

The lawsuit asserts the vaccine and masking mandate:

Exceeds the statutory authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Is contrary to law

Illegally bypassed notice and comment

Is arbitrary and capricious

Constitutes an exercise of legislative power in violation of the Nondelegation Doctrine

Violates the Congressional Review Act, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999

Georgia has joined the states of Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming in filing the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana (Monroe Division).

Kemp and Carr have now filed four lawsuits to challenge the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

