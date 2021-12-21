Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia Southern football hires next defensive coordinator

Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, left, works with DB coach Will Harris, right, during...
Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, left, works with DB coach Will Harris, right, during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University football team has its next defensive coordinator.

Will Harris will join the Eagles program from the University of Washington.

Harris will be the Eagles defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Harris coached defensive backs for four seasons at the University of Washington.

Harris is now part of new head coach, Clay Helton’s staff.

“We are very pleased to introduce Will Harris as our new defensive coordinator,” Helton said in a prepared statement on the university’s website. “Will is known as one of the brightest young minds in the game today. The production on defense at Washington over the past four years is among the very best in the nation. The system is both multiple and aggressive. Having gone against it personally, I know how hard it can be on opposing offenses. Will is known for his ability to develop talent and has a reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country. We look forward to Will building one of the top defenses in college football right here in Statesboro.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block...
Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting
Turner County
Family-owned door manufacturer to invest $16 million in new Turner Co. facility

Latest News

Blazers Head Football Coach Gary Goff leaves after three seasons
Valdosta State begins its search for their next head football coach
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State head coach takes coaching position at McNeese State
Ferris State downs Valdosta State to capture 2021 national championship
Ferris State downs Valdosta State to win the 2021 DII football championship
Valdosta State downed the Orediggers on Saturday to earn a spot in the National Championship...
Championship Bound! No. 5 Blazers Down No. 9 Orediggers, 34-31 in National Semifinal Thriller