GaDOE creates electric vehicle career pathway for students

Georgia Department of Education((Source: Georgia Department of Education))
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) announced they are creating a career pathway that will teach students the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, according to Richard Woods, state schools superintendent.

This comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a $5 billion, 7,500-job investment by the electric vehicle manufacturer, Rivian, Inc. It’s known as the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to prepare students for successful futures — so it’s essential that we mount a rapid response to emerging workforce needs within the state of Georgia,” Woods said. “The development of a new Electric Vehicle Career Pathway will continue to expand the career pipeline and ensure Georgia students have the opportunity to benefit from Rivian’s investment in our state.”

State school officials say GaDOE’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) staff will work with industry representatives and educators to develop a pathway of courses that will prepare students for careers in the electric vehicle industry. The pathway will include EV-specific coursework along with instruction in engineering, manufacturing, drafting/design, and automotive technology.

“Developing an EV Pathway for Georgia high school students through our CTAE programs will help strengthen the career pipeline and help meet the needs of industry,” GaDOE CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall said. “To assist with meeting the workforce needs of Rivian, creating the high school EV pathway will be only the beginning. We are also considering ways to provide early exposure to careers provided at Rivian for our middle and elementary schoolers.”

Read the full press release here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

