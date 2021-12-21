Ask the Expert
Winter Today, back to Spring for Christmas
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rainy and cold Today. Highs only in the 40s with a 100% chance of rain. Drier and colder Tonight. Cool sunshine Wednesday. A freeze is expected now Thursday morning. Warming begins Christmas Eve. By Christmas Day highs soar into the middle 70s. The warmth last into the start of next week with no real mention of rain.

Chris Zelman

