A cold rain for the holiday week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain moving northeast into SGA Monday evening. Rain becomes likely and widespread overnight through Tuesday. Rather wet and chilly for the first day of winter as temperatures hold steady in the 40s.

Gradually drying out late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This begins an extended dry stretch into next week. Look for tons of sunshine and seasonal highs low 60s following lows in the upper 30s. Winter’s chill holds Thursday lows mid 30s and highs low 60s. Warming trend kicks in Christmas Eve as highs top low 70s then mid 70s Christmas Day into next week.

