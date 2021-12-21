Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store

By Kiera Hood
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Church members in East Albany met with county commissioners Monday to demand no more businesses come to their neighborhood to sell alcohol.

“Why should they not be allowed to sell alcohol? Let me give you a few reasons. Gambling, sale of lottery, alcohol sales to minors, minors in possession of alcohol, fighting assault, gunfire, violent acts, littering, reckless drunken driving by patrons, public intoxication, disorderly conduct,” member Jackie Johnson said.

Church member Jackie Johnson
Church member Jackie Johnson(WALB)

One church member says the list is ongoing.

She and others want commissioners to vote “NO” to allowing liquor sales at 2121 Radium Springs Road.

Commissioner Demetrius Young says he will support this effort.

Commissioner Demetrius Young
Commissioner Demetrius Young(WALB)

He says not only do people not want the liquor sales, but the location also isn’t good.

“This is a complicated issue as sometimes these things are. She’s in a flood zone so she’s actually limited to how much she can invest to make a quality business area,” Young said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
TikTok Responds to School Threats Made on Their Platform
TikTok responds to school threats made on their platform
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State head coach takes coaching position at McNeese State

Latest News

Westover High and Together Organization collects over 900 toys for community.
Westover High, Together Organization collects over 900 toys for Toys for Tots
Andersonville National Historic Site
Andersonville to honor fallen military soldiers with ‘Wreaths Across America’ Saturday
Phoebe's new NICU ambulance
Phoebe Main adds new NICU transporter
Among the prizes were TVs and bicycles
‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ brings joy and toys to Albany