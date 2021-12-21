Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Church members in East Albany met with county commissioners Monday to demand no more businesses come to their neighborhood to sell alcohol.

“Why should they not be allowed to sell alcohol? Let me give you a few reasons. Gambling, sale of lottery, alcohol sales to minors, minors in possession of alcohol, fighting assault, gunfire, violent acts, littering, reckless drunken driving by patrons, public intoxication, disorderly conduct,” member Jackie Johnson said.

Church member Jackie Johnson (WALB)

One church member says the list is ongoing.

She and others want commissioners to vote “NO” to allowing liquor sales at 2121 Radium Springs Road.

Commissioner Demetrius Young says he will support this effort.

Commissioner Demetrius Young (WALB)

He says not only do people not want the liquor sales, but the location also isn’t good.

“This is a complicated issue as sometimes these things are. She’s in a flood zone so she’s actually limited to how much she can invest to make a quality business area,” Young said.

