Atlanta reinstates city-wide mask mandate

(Live 5)
By MARIYA MURROW
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has moved the City back to the Yellow Zone of her COVID-19 Resilience Plan, effectively reintroducing the city-wide mask mandate.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in and around Atlanta, City officials are taking more precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

To move to the yellow zone, Atlanta has to reach an average case count between 75 and 249 cases with hospitalizations averaging between 201 to 329.

Under the zone, face masks are required indoors.

Copyright 2022 CBS46. All rights reserved.

