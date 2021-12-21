Ask the Expert
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.(Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop led to two men facing drug charges, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

It happened on Dec. 17 when law enforcement stopped a vehicle with dark tinted windows on West Oakridge and Hemlock drives.

“During the traffic stop, the investigator smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle and both the driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle,” ADDU officials said in a release.

The vehicle was searched and over 1 pound of marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized.

Maurice Walker, 47, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kenneth Kent, 46, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools during the commission of crime, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and window glazing/tint violation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

