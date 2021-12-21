1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over nine pounds worth of marijuana, along with other narcotics, were seized during a search, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Police said the warrant was carried out in response to complaints of drug activity in the area and hours of surveillance conducted by the unit.

During the search, police seized and recovered:

9.8 pounds of marijuana

55.2 grams of crack cocaine

$979 in currency

Two digital scales

9MM handgun

Dexter Carter, 36, was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit on December 20, 2021, executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.