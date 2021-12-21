Ask the Expert
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over nine pounds worth of marijuana, along with other narcotics, were seized during a search, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Police said the warrant was carried out in response to complaints of drug activity in the area and hours of surveillance conducted by the unit.

During the search, police seized and recovered:

  • 9.8 pounds of marijuana
  • 55.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • $979 in currency
  • Two digital scales
  • 9MM handgun

Dexter Carter, 36, was charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project
  • Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

