Westover High, Together Organization collects over 900 toys for Toys for Tots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Together Organization, Inc. and Westover High School partnered for the fourth time to sponsor the Toys for Tots Campaign.

The Together Organization, Inc. is a young men’s organization focused on leadership and academic excellence. The collaboration has allowed many children in Dougherty County and surrounding counties to receive many new and unwrapped toys.

This year was no exception, Westover High Vice Principal and CEO of Together Organization, Inc., Samuel Mackey along with its members, set a goal to collect 800 toys this year.

To assist with this goal, William Chunn, Westover’s principal allowed a toy drive to be held at the school on Dec. 11.

During the toy drive, over 200 new toys were collected as U.S. Marine Corps Reservists assisted the youth. Also, new and unwrapped toys were collected at the school from Nov. 13-Dec. 17.

Faculty, staff, students, clubs, and the Westover community gave generously.

Through their continuous donations and the Dec. 11 toy drive, a total of 918 new and unwrapped toys were donated to Toys for Tots on Dec. 17.

