Valdosta man arrested for narcotics, handgun after traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after a traffic stop that led to officers finding narcotics and a firearm, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Saturday, around 9 a.m., a VPD officer made a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Cranford Avenue. Police said when they made contact with the driver, Kareem Edwards, 27, they smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.

While speaking to Edwards, the officers also discovered he had a warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County.

Edwards refused to exit the vehicle when asked, according to VPD. While attempting to remove Edwards from the vehicle, police said they saw a handgun on him.

The officer detained Edwards and safely removed the handgun. Police said marijuana was also found on him as well. Further investigation also revealed Edwards had possession of cocaine.

Edwards was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

“This officer did a great job investigating this case and getting these narcotics out of our community,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

