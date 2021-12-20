Narcan available at Dougherty Co. Health Dept.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Health District is offering anyone over 18 years and older Narcan, a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Health officials said it’s always free of charge without a prescription on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. at the Dougherty County Health Department.

During Christmas week, Narcan will only be available from Dec. 20-22.

Whether you are a user or have a friend or loved one known or suspected to be a user, health officials said having Narcan on hand during a potential overdose can save lives.

Having Narcan readily available in case of emergencies can potentially prevent an overdose.

They also wanted to let individuals know not to be afraid to call 911 for help.

More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021, according to provisional data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Dougherty County in 2020, there were 278 drug overdoses, with 27 of those being fatal. This year, local EMS departments responded to 180 overdose calls where Narcan was administered, and 17 of those calls were fatal. Last year, Dougherty County saw a surge of overdoses during the pandemic, including a record high in November and December, with 15 overdoses and two deaths in November, and 37 overdoses and eight deaths in December. Preliminary information indicates the county is on track to surpass those numbers for 2021.

