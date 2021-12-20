Juvenile arrested after terroristic threats towards Valdosta City Schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta 16-year-old has been arrested after making terroristic threats toward Valdosta City Schools, according to the police department.

Police said on Dec. 13, around 10:38 p.m., someone called E911 to report that she had read a post on Instagram that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools.

Valdosta police officers spoke with the woman that saw the threat. The threats hinted at a school shooting, as well as a bomb threat. The citizen said they had no idea where the threats originated from.

Detectives began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine who was responsible for the threats. On Dec. 14, officials said a 16-year-old student was responsible.

The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with that e threats, and it was a prank.

On Dec. 20, around 8:30 a.m., the juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats. He has been detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We take any threats to our schools seriously. Our department worked closely with the Valdosta City School System and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

