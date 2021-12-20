Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after terroristic threats towards Valdosta City Schools

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta 16-year-old has been arrested after making terroristic threats toward Valdosta City Schools, according to the police department.

Police said on Dec. 13, around 10:38 p.m., someone called E911 to report that she had read a post on Instagram that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools.

Valdosta police officers spoke with the woman that saw the threat. The threats hinted at a school shooting, as well as a bomb threat. The citizen said they had no idea where the threats originated from.

Detectives began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine who was responsible for the threats. On Dec. 14, officials said a 16-year-old student was responsible.

The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with that e threats, and it was a prank.

On Dec. 20, around 8:30 a.m., the juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats. He has been detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We take any threats to our schools seriously. Our department worked closely with the Valdosta City School System and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
TikTok Responds to School Threats Made on Their Platform
TikTok responds to school threats made on their platform
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State head coach takes coaching position at McNeese State
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe releases latest COVID-19 update
A Homerville couple was found dead in their car from carbon monoxide poisoning and their...
Why are catalytic converters the target of so many thefts?

Latest News

Starting next school year, Georgia public high schoolers will learn more about handling...
Educators react to expansion of personal finance curriculum for Ga. high schoolers
Police lights by night
Valdosta man arrested for narcotics, handgun after traffic stop
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Among the prizes were TVs and bicycles
‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ brings joy and toys to Albany