Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GSU’s continuing education classes will have new home after building swap with East Georgia

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two higher education campuses in Statesboro will swap locations for at least part of their schools.

While East Georgia State College moves from Highway 301 on to the Georgia Southern campus, GSU prepares to move its Continuing Education Center to the building on Hwy 301.

University officials say they could not have asked for a better fit if they’d built something from the ground up.

Administrators from both schools started planning the swap three years ago. Georgia Southern’s provost says the building will need only a little modification to house classes or large gatherings and gives easier access to the people who take short-term courses through this part of the university.

“Continuing Ed. students are not your typical 18-22 year olds. Many of them come from communities across SE Georgia. This is easy access for them. They don’t have to worry about getting onto campus and off campus and worrying about parking,” GSU Provost Dr. Carl Reiber said.

Georgia Southern will use temporary space on its campus for Continuing Ed while the work here starts.

They hope to start the renovations next month and be moved in ready to go by late April or May.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
TikTok Responds to School Threats Made on Their Platform
TikTok responds to school threats made on their platform
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State head coach takes coaching position at McNeese State

Latest News

Clinch County
Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning
Stacey Abrams – Candidate for governor of Georgia
Stacey Abrams details why she wants to run for Governor
Liquor license application
Church members demand liquor license denial for new East Albany store
Overturned semi-truck accident in Bainbridge
Bainbridge bypass ramp reopened after overturned semi-truck accident
WALB
Stacey Abrams says why she wants to run for Governor