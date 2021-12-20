ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms has left behind northerly winds that will keep the cooler air in place. Cloud cover will also stick around throughout the night and into Monday. This will prevent temperatures from falling below the mid-40s. We will also remain cool for Monday under this blanket of clouds as highs will only rise into the mid to upper 50s. We will then see our next low-pressure system will arrive Monday evening leading to a cold rain overnight and into Tuesday (the First day of Winter). We are expecting nearly 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and no signs of severe weather at this moment. Tuesday will be fairly wet with the most rain falling. However, we will see a sunny start to the rest of the week starting on Wednesday with cool temperatures sticking around briefly. We warm up into the holiday weekend with highs mainly in the 70s. No signs of rain on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.