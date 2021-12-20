Ask the Expert
Rollercoaster ride, wet to dry
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Cloudy, cool and breezy Today with highs only in the 50s. Rain arrives overnight and takes us through most of Tuesday. It will also be chilly with temps stuck in the 40s. Sunshine returns mid week with colder starts and milder afternoons. Frost is likely Thursday morning. We warm starting Christmas Eve and by Christmas Day highs will be in the middle 70s. That should take us into early next week.

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

