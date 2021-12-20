Ask the Expert
‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ brings joy and toys to Albany

Among the prizes were TVs and bicycles
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Now is the time of giving and local churches are making sure no child goes this year without a bike or a toy.

The Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries (EFVM) Youth Ministry held their yearly Christmas at the Cathedral to give gifts. They say they also hope this event brings the community closer. During the giveaway on Sunday, each child age 16 and under in attendance received a gift, and everyone age 17 and older entered into a drawing for gifts.

Faith Register drew names out. She says she was thrilled to be able to give gifts.

Faith Register reads out a raffle number
“I just love doing it because some may not get a gift for Christmas. If you come here, you’re going to leave with something. We have a lot more new faces this year. New face, new families that we’ve never seen before and I know they enjoyed themselves. They came up to me telling me how much they loved it, how much they enjoyed it.”

Roughly $10,000 in toys and gifts were donated and given out.

“I enjoy the season of Christmas. The main thing is Jesus being the reason for the season. And being here at the Cathedral and winning a great big old bicycle, it means a whole lot to me,” said Alma Spivey from Homerville.

“Oh, it’s always bigger. Each year, EFVM at the Cathedral gets better and better. It’s bigger this year. It’s better to give than receive and today our leader has put this day aside to bless the community,” Areta Register, performing arts director for EVFM Ministry said.

