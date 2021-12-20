Another charged in connection to fatal Albany drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another person has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Montavious Gibson, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Gibson was found dead inside his vehicle in a driveway in the 600 block of West 1st Avenue on Nov. 5.

Frankie Abrima Goodman,31, has been charged with murder, party to a crime, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Jauron Brown, 28, Goodman’s boyfriend, was charged Tuesday with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. He is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

Police said Goodman has not been booked at this time.

