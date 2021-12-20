Ask the Expert
1 killed, another injured in Albany crash

The car was traveling west on Meredyth Drive.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a Sunday crash in Albany.

Police said Cecil Gibbs III, 20, who was also the driver, died of his injuries.

The car was traveling west on Meredyth Drive, according to a report from the Albany Police Department.

Police said the car failed to slow down at the end of the curve, left the road, drove onto the shoulder and hit a tree.

A passenger, who was severely injured, was taken to Phoebe’s Emergency Center for treatment by Dougherty County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation and is being handled by the Albany Police Department Traffic Unit.

Click here to read Gibbs’ full obituary.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

