Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died Sunday, his family announced on social media.

It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76.



Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support.



Funeral arrangements will be shared when finalized. — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) December 19, 2021

Isakson was a former real estate executive who served 17 years in the statehouse in Atlanta. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990 before beginning his congressional career in 1999.

Throughout his tenure, Isakson chaired the Veteran’s Affairs Committee and worked to improve veteran access to health care. He’s best known for his work on immigration and education policy.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. Citing health concerns, he resigned at the end of 2019.

During his farewell address to Congress, Isakson said, “Bipartisanship will become a way you accomplish things; it will be the end of a bad time and the beginning of a new one. And I’m going to live long enough to see both.”

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau was there in December 2019 as colleagues and family gathered for Isakson’s goodbye party.

At that time, Isakson’s oldest son, John, told us, “For him, I think it’s been fulfilling.”

Shortly after the news of Isakson’s passing Sunday, Georgia’s current senators paid tribute. Sen. John Ossoff (D-Ga.) remembered Isakson for “putting his state and his country ahead of self and party.” And Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said he “[worked] across the aisle to get things done.”

“Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures. Alisha and I will keep Dianne and the Isakson family in our prayers.”

“All of Georgia is grieving the loss of a political giant this morning. Senator Johnny Isakson represented the best of our state and our country. Senator Isakson was known for putting Georgia first and working across the aisle to get things done. I enjoyed spending time with Senator Isakson, including every year when he would come join Ebenezer Baptist Church for our annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, I will always cherish the words of advice and encouragement he gave me after I was elected to be one of Georgia’s next United States Senators. His model of public service is an example to future generations of leaders on how to stand on principle and make progress while also governing with compassion and a heart for compromise. We’re all better for Senator Isakson’s many decades of service, and it is an honor to serve in the seat he once held. He was an upstanding elected official, and an even better man. I will miss him, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family and all of us across Georgia and the country who loved and admired him.”

Georgia’s 12th Congressional District Rep. Rick Allen (R) worked alongside Isakson during Isakson’s last few years in office.

“His ability to communicate the problem, particularly to the folks on the other side of the aisle, and to work towards solution was, unfortunately, that’s a disappearing act in Congress these days,” Allen said.

After he left Congress, Isakson launched the Isakson Initiative to raise awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases.

