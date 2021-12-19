Ga. state leaders respond to the passing of former Sen. Johnny Isakson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson died overnight Sunday. He was 76.
Isakson represented Georgia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999-2005 then was a senator from 2005-2019.
During his third term as U.S. Senator, he was forced into retirement in December 2019 because of Parkinson’s disease.
“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” Isakson’s oldest son, John Isakson said through a press release from Isakson’s team.
The release also said following his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Isakson dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and related dementia through The Isakson Initiative.
Some state leaders responded to Isakson’s passing.
Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter with a statement:
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.