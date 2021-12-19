Ga. state leaders respond to the passing of former Sen. Johnny Isakson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson died overnight Sunday. He was 76.

It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76.



Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support.



Funeral arrangements will be shared when finalized. — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) December 19, 2021

Isakson represented Georgia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999-2005 then was a senator from 2005-2019.

During his third term as U.S. Senator, he was forced into retirement in December 2019 because of Parkinson’s disease.

“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” Isakson’s oldest son, John Isakson said through a press release from Isakson’s team.

The release also said following his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Isakson dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and related dementia through The Isakson Initiative.

Some state leaders responded to Isakson’s passing.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter with a statement:

Read my full statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson below: pic.twitter.com/RS9Cw3gxM3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 19, 2021

“Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures. Alisha and I will keep Dianne and the Isakson family in our prayers.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.