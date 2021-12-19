Ask the Expert
Cornerstone Coffee gains community support to help those in need

Anastasia and Stanley Franklin held an event where people could come into the shop and nominate...
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany coffee shop hosted a Christmas benefit to help people who are struggling this holiday season.

“We wanted to see who was willing to put a family before themselves and a lot of people said ‘hey, I know this person that has cancer and they really deserve some Christmas cheer or this family, they lost someone they really loved,” said Anatasia Franklin.

Anastasia and Stanley Franklin
Anastasia and Stanley Franklin(WALB)

Anastasia and Stanley Franklin are new business owners in the city of Albany and say they want to unite the community.

In an effort to do that, they held an event where people could come into the shop and nominate a family that they thought needed some extra help this holiday.

“Great, it’s amazing. I think this is what we need. Good,” said Eriyanna Thomas and Deriana Williams.

Eriyanna Thomas and Deriana Williams participated in the event by getting hot chocolate
Eriyanna Thomas and Deriana Williams participated in the event by getting hot chocolate(WALB)

In addition to the nominations, those who attended Christmas at Cornerstone enjoyed live music, and free hot chocolate.

They were initially planning to host this event out of pocket but many local businesses and city leaders pitched in to help them put a smile on a family’s face.

“They donated gift cards, they donated certain snacks, cups, t-shirts. Chehaw did tickets for season passes to their facility,” said Stanley.

Throughout the event, six families were nominated and the Franklins called them and told them they had a surprise waiting.

