Cooler Weather Is Here!

Temperatures will turn colder tomorrow. Areas near Valdosta should be the only ones getting to 70 degrees, Skies will be mostly sunny with a breeze of 10 to 15 mph coming out of the northwest.

Monday will be even colder. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s then only reach the mid to upper 50s.

Another system will approach on Tuesday. It’ll be rainy and cold the whole day. Most of the day will be in the 40s. Sun will come back on Wednesday. Then we’ll see a gradual warming process through the Christmas weekend. Highs in the 70s on Christmas Day

