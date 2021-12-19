Chehaw Zoo host 4th annual ‘Reindeer Games’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Guests who visited Chehaw Park Saturday got a chance to enjoy creating holiday crafts and so much more.

Not only did the kids come out and compete, but even the animals got in on the action.

“I won lots of candy and stickers,” said Calvin Mcguire.

Calvin Mcguire and hundreds of other kids competed for sweets and stickers.

They also got the opportunity to look like reindeer, write letters to Santa, watch animals, play with cars, and meet the Grinch.

Director of education at Chehaw, Jackie Entz detailed their process to win prizes.

“You put your name in a bucket depending upon your age and then at 11:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. we draw names. And if your name is selected you get to compete in these “minute to win it” reindeer games and if you win, you get the grand prize,” said Entz.

Entz said to make it even more fun for participants, the animals are taught to play along too.

“We provide our animals with enrichment on a daily basis so it’s something that stimulates them mentally. It gets their eyes going, gets them smelling things, pawing at things, and what we’ve done is we have given them lots of different presents and inside of their presents is their diet. So they have to rip through those presents just like we’ve done on Christmas morning to find the prize which is a special Christmas treat,” said Entz.

Chehaw volunteers, Dana Gilbert and Addison Ingram said they have been coming to the zoo since childhood.

They expressed how the reindeer games benefit the youth.

“Events like this introduce children to a little friendly competition which is always a good thing and when they come here they could learn about all the amazing animals we have here,” said Gilbert.

