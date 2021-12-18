Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

TikTok responds to school threats made on their platform

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, schools nationwide, parents, and students were alerted about potential school threats. It was inspired by a TikTok school challenge that was encouraging violence.

When the social media threat was seen, school officials around South Georgia reacted strongly. Cook County even gave students the option to stay home or go to school, but no book bags were allowed into their buildings.

Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge

Now, what about TikTok’s and the parent’s response to this challenge?

Tik Tok issued a Tweet stating, “we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau was able to speak to Bernadette Williams, a medical assistant at Holistic Healthcare whose son is a tenth grader in Baker County. She explained her experience after she learned about the threats after her teenager had already left for school.

“Just the thought of having the kids out there and somebody’s saying that there is going to be a shooting. That really did work my nerves a little bit,” said Williams.

Baker County School parent responding to TikTok - Brendette Williams: Medical Assistant at...
Baker County School parent responding to TikTok - Brendette Williams: Medical Assistant at Holistic Healthcare(WALB)

Soon afterward Williams contacted the school.

“After they reassured me that everything’s going to be okay. They got their teachers on standby looking making sure that the kids were in their place where they are supposed to be. And that they have stepped up their security. Then I was fine and I was okay.”

We also spoke to the Dougherty County School System’s director of community relations, Lakrisha Bruce, and Police Chief Troy Connoly from the Dougherty County School Police Department and they did ensure that safety precautions were put into place for Dougherty County students as well.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cook County
Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge
It happened in Sycamore on Highway 41 from Bussey Road to Highway 32. The call came in around...
Train derailed in Turner Co.
Albany police said the two men — Willie Earl Simmons, Jr., left, and Ja'Onterius Zackery, right...
2 persons of interest sought, another arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Clinch County
Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning
The Exit 1 entrance ramp, northbound at Moultrie Road, is closed.
Overturned semi-truck closes Liberty Expressway exit

Latest News

Andersonville National Historic Site
Andersonville to honor fallen military soldiers with ‘Wreaths Across America’ Saturday
The Exit 1 entrance ramp, northbound at Moultrie Road, is closed.
Overturned semi-truck closes Liberty Expressway exit
A Homerville couple was found dead in their car from carbon monoxide poisoning and their...
Why are catalytic converters the target of so many thefts?
WALB
Why are catalytic converters the target of so many thefts?