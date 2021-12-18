TikTok responds to school threats made on their platform

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, schools nationwide, parents, and students were alerted about potential school threats. It was inspired by a TikTok school challenge that was encouraging violence.

When the social media threat was seen, school officials around South Georgia reacted strongly. Cook County even gave students the option to stay home or go to school, but no book bags were allowed into their buildings.

Now, what about TikTok’s and the parent’s response to this challenge?

Tik Tok issued a Tweet stating, “we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau was able to speak to Bernadette Williams, a medical assistant at Holistic Healthcare whose son is a tenth grader in Baker County. She explained her experience after she learned about the threats after her teenager had already left for school.

“Just the thought of having the kids out there and somebody’s saying that there is going to be a shooting. That really did work my nerves a little bit,” said Williams.

Soon afterward Williams contacted the school.

“After they reassured me that everything’s going to be okay. They got their teachers on standby looking making sure that the kids were in their place where they are supposed to be. And that they have stepped up their security. Then I was fine and I was okay.”

We also spoke to the Dougherty County School System’s director of community relations, Lakrisha Bruce, and Police Chief Troy Connoly from the Dougherty County School Police Department and they did ensure that safety precautions were put into place for Dougherty County students as well.

