Record Warmth Followed By Cool & Wet Pattern

Temperatures today were well above normal, but no records were broken. Lows tonight will be near 60 degrees with patchy fog developing early. Skies will turn sunny in the afternoon. Reaching 80 degrees for along Highway 38.

Rain returns late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A low risk for severe weather along with the front of rain. Mainly west of highway 19. Drying out for the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Monday will be much cooler. Highs in the 50s. Low chance for rain. Tuesday will be cool and wet. Temperatures will be well below normal and shower chances will follow us throughout the day.

By Christmas we should be in the 70s with lots of sunshine around.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.